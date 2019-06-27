Share:

LAHORE : A seminar on “inflation and good governance in Pakistan” will be held under the aegis of Hameed Nizami Press Institute of Pakistan on Thursday (today). According to a press release, PTI leader and Chairman Taskforce on Price Control Muhammad Akram Chaudhry will preside over the seminar to be held at the auditorium of the Hameed Nizami Press Institute. PML-N leader and MPA Khawaja Imran Nazir, PPP leader Naveed Chaudhry, JI leader Liaqat Baloch, and PML-Q leader Kamil Ali Agha will also be attended the seminar as special guests.