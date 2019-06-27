Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Assembly on Wednesday authorised the provincial government expenditure of Rs 1.18 trillion for the next fiscal year, rejecting as many as 543 cut motions moved by the opposition parties.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah who also holds finance portfolio presented159 demands for grants of different departments before the house for approval on which the opposition members belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Grand Democratic Alliance and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan moved 543 cut motions.

Opposition lawmakers submitted their cut motions against what they believed unnecessary expenditure and asked the government to refrain from keeping burden on public exchequer. Murad; however, opposed all cut motions and the house gave approval to the government’s159 demands for grants of Rs 1.18 trillion for the fiscal year 2019-20.

Unlike previous years, the government did not present the finance bill after the demands and kept ‘The Sindh Finance Bill, 2019’ for Thursday.

Murad had announced in his budget speech 15 percent increase in salaries of government employees as ad hoc relief allowance. The pensioners would get a similar raise for the next fiscal year too and the minimum monthly wage was set at Rs17, 000.

The development portfolio for next financial year is Rs283.5 billion, which includes Rs228 billion on account of provincial and district ADP. In the budget, People’s Promise Programme, a programme for poverty reduction as pledged by the PPP chairman in his election campaign, has been unveiled. The Sindh government has allocated Rs12.3 billion for the Social Protection and Poverty Reduction program in the development budget of 2019-20.

Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani asked the federal government to take immediate measure to cope up with the issue of locust in Sindh and said that it was the responsibility of the centre to assist provinces in this difficult time.

“This is not a political issue but natural calamity and the poor farmers have been hit hard,” he added. Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Ismail Rahu said that Locust came from Iran through Baluchistan and hit more than 30 points of Sanghar, Ghotki and other districts.

He said that teams had been formed at each district and government had been in touch with each of them through video link. The chief minister said that it was a sensitive issue and they were ready to take measures even on their own.

Opposition Leader and PTI lawmaker Firdaus Shamim Naqvi assured full cooperation on behalf of the federal government, asking the provincial government to forward their proposals to Sindh Governor. “This is a natural disaster and we all have to cope it together,” he added.