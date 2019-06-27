Share:

SIALKOT - The Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab has appointed principals in as many as six women colleges in Sialkot district with immediate effect.

According to the senior officials, Govt College for Women Hajipura-Sialkot, Govt Degree College for Girls Bajra Garhi-Sialkot, Govt Degree College for Girls Maraakiwal-Sialkot, Govt Degree College for Women Pasrur, Govt Postgraduate College for Women Daska and Govt Shehbaz Sharif Degree College for Girls Jaamkey Cheema-Daska have got their principals.

Earlier, the posts of the principals have been lying vacant since long in these colleges.

SPECIAL FBR TEAMS TO RECOVER TAXES

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has formed 35 special teams for the recovery of Rs11 billion under the head of different taxes from traders and industrialists in Gujranwala division before June 30. According to the senior FBR officials, after this deadline, the bank accounts of all the defaulters will be sealed by the FBR with the help of local courts for the recovery of the defaulted amounts in this region.