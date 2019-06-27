Share:

ISLAMABAD - The KSE 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend on Wednesday as it lost 102.06 points (0.3%) to close at 34088.56 points.

A total of 115,483,370 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 4.417 billion.

Out of 338 companies, share prices of 101 companies recorded increase while that of 201 companies registered decline whereas 36 companies remained stable.

KEL was the volume leader with 29,658,000 shares, and its per share price increased by 0.03 to close at Rs 4.21 per share.

BOP remained the runner up with 8,780,000 shares traded during the day and its price decreased by Rs0.05 per share to close at Rs 9.24 followed by HMB, trading volume of which was recorded at 5,372,000 shares, and its price per share decreased by Rs0.54 and closed at Rs33.74 per share.