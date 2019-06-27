Share:

ISLAMABAD-Switzerland embassy in Pakistan on Tuesday night celebrated the 728th Swiss National Day and 50 years of Pak-Switzerland friendship.

The Swiss National Day refers to the historic union of 3 Alpine cantons of Uri, Schwyz and Unterwalden in 1291. The union is the origin of modern Switzerland, which now has 26 cantons.

The event showcased the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation’s work in Pakistan over the past 53 years with a book titled ‘Inspiring Moments: Switzerland in Pakistan over Decades,’ six short films and a photo exhibition.

The cooperation between Switzerland and Pakistan dates back to 1966, when Switzerland and Pakistan signed a technical cooperation agreement. In 1975, this was supplemented by an agreement on disaster relief. Since 1977, Pakistan has been a priority country for Swiss international cooperation, with a permanent Cooperation Office in Islamabad.

In over 50 years, the SDC has successfully completed numerous development projects in partnership with governments on the local, provincial and federal levels. The SDC will complete all its projects in Pakistan by the end of 2019, a decision that was taken in view of Pakistan’s evolution into a middle-income country and the need for alternative forms of cooperation beyond classic development work.

The National Day has been an official holiday since 1994, following the acceptance of a federal popular initiative in its favour in 1993.

August 1 is celebrated each year with paper lantern parades, bonfires, hanging strings of Swiss flags, fireworks and competitive rifle shooting matches.

The day of independence is typically celebrated at a local municipality level, though certain events draw nationwide attention. Since the mid-19th century, Schaffhausen has illuminated the nearby 25-meter-high Rhine Falls for special events.

Beginning in 1920, the waterfall has been regularly lit for the national holiday and since 1966 is now lit only for this holiday. At the historic location of Rütli Meadow above Lake Lucerne, a representational celebration is staged in the location where the legendary pledge of alliance, the Rütlischwur is said to have taken place. In Basel there are fireworks at the Rhine on the evening of July 31.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of Switzerland to Pakistan Thomas Kolly said: “At this crucial time of transformation, Switzerland remains committed to its friendship and cooperation with Pakistan. “We look forward to continue our collaboration through different instruments, and along exciting new pathways,” he added.

Federal Minister Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar was the chief guest at the event, attended by government officials, diplomats and civil society members.

The guests enjoyed traditional Swiss raclette and other gastronomical delights while Ciqam music group, comprising young musicians from Gilgit-Baltistan, entertained them.