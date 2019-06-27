Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Environment Department, District Administration and Metropolitan Corporation Lahore jointly sealed four factories for making toys and other items for children by using hospital waste.

The officials also seized 25,000 bags containing 50-kg waste and got freed children bound to work at these factories. The district officer labour was directed to reach the site and get the case registered under child safety laws.

According to sources, rubbish collectors took the waste from hospitals for these factories. The sources claim that the officials have been facing difficulty to identify the mastermind of the racket.

Four units were sealed in Khalid Park of Khokhar Town, Malipura and Shafiqabad area.

A man, Noman Nasir, was arrested from a factory for attacking raiding team and an FIR was registered with the Shafiqabad police station. Initials findings show the factory was being run on stolen electricity.

After the operation, officials concerned backed by police were posted at the factory.

All the waste found in the plastic factories would be transferred to the government’s recycling plant at the Children Hospital.

Lahore Division Commissioner Dr Mujtaba Pircha and Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed led the operation in Khokhar Town.

Assistant Commissioner (City) Shahid Mehboob led one of the operations. Saleha Saeed reiterated her admin’s resolve to continue with the campaign indiscriminately.

“We are identifying all the people involved in this crime,” she added.

Shahid Mehboob said: “We will bring to book the people involved in such a filthy game. We are collecting the details of workers and documents to make the operation a success.”