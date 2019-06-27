Share:

WASHINGTON-Signals from weather satellites could be disrupted by 5G mobile data networks in the US, meteorologists have warned.

US forecasters have expressed concerns about 5G radio interference before, but now a group of scientific bodies has written to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) over the issue.

The joint letter, spotted by news site The Register, says the situation is “deeply concerning”.

It asks for an auction of radio spectrum for 5G uses to be delayed.

Interference caused by increased communications activity could delay the reporting of important weather information to the public - for example during hurricanes - according to the American Geophysical Union, American Meteorological Society and the National Weather Association.

They argued that the weather networks they rely on are “crucially important for public safety and scientific research”.

“The loss of seconds can mean the difference between safety and grave risk to life and property,” wrote AccuWeather executive Jonathan Porter in a separate letter to the FCC.

Satellites beam images of the Earth to meteorologists and they also send data gathered from thousands of ground-based sensors.

The organisation that wants to use the band of spectrum in question - 1,675 to 1,680 MHz - for 5G purposes is called Ligado Networks.