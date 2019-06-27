Share:

LAHORE - The Opposition in Punjab Assembly Wednesday did not offer any resistance to the passage of the finance bill which sailed through the Assembly in a record time of four minutes only.

While no amendment can be moved in a bill once a member has moved a motion for its consideration under rules 98(1) of the Assembly Rules of procedure, but the same rule also accepts member’s right to discuss principles of the bill and its general provisions.

No member from the opposition benches, however, stood to seek Speaker’s permission under the said rule.

Though the Opposition did not have the numbers to obstruct passage of the bill, yet it could have initiated discussion on general provisions of the finance bill highlighting the new taxation measures and their impact on people’s lives.

Under the finance bill, 2019, the government has revised the rates of provincial taxes besides levying new tariffs. Some new services have also been included into the tax net. Using this highest political forum, opposition members were expected to tell the people about the new taxes they will have to pay and the taxes whose rates have been revised in the new budget.

But they did not avail this opportunity, thereby giving free hand to the government. It took the Treasury just four minutes to complete the voting process on the finance bill. Many opposition members perhaps don’t know about rule 98(1) which gives them the right to speak on this legislation.

The opposition benches on Wednesday gave a deserted look. Most of the opposition members including Leader of the Opposition Hamza Shehbaz Sharif did not bother to come to the House on this important day.

Hamza was present in his Assembly chamber during passage of the finance bill, but he thought it better not to attend the proceedings. Maybe, he did not want to face Chief Minister Usman Ahmad Khan Buzdar who was present during the legislation process.

PPP’s parliamentary leader Syed Hasan Murtaza was also not present in the House though he turned up after the session was over.

Interestingly, the Punjab Assembly completed its agenda in just 15 minutes. This excludes the time meant for recitation from the Holy Quran and Naat which consumes around six to 10 minutes. In all, the session lasted only for 21 minutes, starting at 4:14 pm and ending at 4:35.

In this short span of time, the Assembly approved the all important finance bill and extension of four ordinances. The House also witnessed the introduction of two new bills - The Punjab Water Bill, 2019 and Punjab Sentencing Bill, 2019 during this time.

Punjab Minister for Finance Hashim Jawan Bakht also consumed some time to lay the schedule of authorised expenditure for the next fiscal year.