LONDON- One of the UK’s largest police forces apparently arrested a 93-year-old woman who had committed no crime because it was her “dying wish”.

In a tweet that received more than a thousand likes, Pam Smith wrote to Greater Manchester police to thank them for the gesture towards her grandmother, Josie Birds.

“A big thank you to gmpolice for ‘arresting’ my Gran Josie today,” she said. “She is 93 years old and her health is failing, and she wanted to be arrested for something before it’s too late. She has a heart of gold and thoroughly enjoyed it today. Thank you for granting her wishes.”

Smith said that Greater Manchester police had “made an old lady very happy” by arresting her grandmother, adding: “She is quite poorly and wanted to do something like this while she still has the strength to enjoy it. She’s been good all her life (she says....) and wanted to have an experience to remember! She’s a star.”

Greater Manchester police said in a statement: “A few weeks ago, a member of the community approached a GMP PCSO from the North Manchester division with a slightly unusual request. “The woman mentioned that her 93-year-old grandmother had a request on her bucket list that she was hoping GMP would help her fulfil. “The request was for the grandmother to be ‘arrested’ and be taken to one of our police stations so she could experience what it was like to be on the wrong side of the law.”

Ch Insp Denise Pye of the force’s City of Manchester division said: “The focus of our PCSOs is heavily driven by our community and how we can support them … On this occasion, and for a short period of time, we were able to fulfil the wishes of an elderly lady, and give her a day to remember.