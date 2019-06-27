Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday directed to conduct HIV screening tests of every prisoner in all the 41 prisons the province.

According to a handout, she was chairing a meeting in connection with eradication of HIV/AIDS. The minister said that rehabilitation centres should be established in all prisons of the province.

She said, “Prisoners having HIV/AIDS and TB must be facilitated in separate barracks. Services of psychologists are very important for the patients suffering from AIDS and hepatitis.

The minister said that comprehensive awareness campaign would be launched in all educational institutions.

She said that registered HIV patients had the free facility of medicines and treatment and added that Punjab AIDS control programme was running 18 treatment centres in the province.

The minister said that health department was arranging awareness walks, dramas, posters competitions in educational institutions and training of health professionals and added that barbers and beauty parlours were being registered from all over the province.