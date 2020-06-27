Share:

LAHORE - As many as 27 more COVID-19 patients died in Punjab on Friday, taking death toll to 1,629.

As many as 796 new cases of novel coronavirus were also reported from across the province, raising the number of COVID-19 patients to 71,987.

So far 645 casualties have been confirmed from Lahore, 287 Rawalpindi, 162 Faisalabad, 114 Multan, 65 Gujranwala, 57 Sialkot, 44 Rahim Yar Khan, 34 Bahawalpur, 32 Gujrat, 25 Sargodha, 19 Sheikhupura, 17 each Dera Ghazi Khan and Mianwali, 15 Muzafargarh, 14 Sahiwal, 10 Kasur, eight Nankana Sahib, seven Toba Tek Singh, six each Okara and Vehari, five each Attock, Chiniot, Lodhran, Bhakkar and Hafizabad, four Jhang, three each Bahawalnagar and Jhelum, two each Rajanpur, Narowal, Khushab and Pakpattan, one each from Khanewal and Mandi Bahauddin none from Chakwal and Layyah.

Out of 796 new cases, 392 were reported from Lahore, 57 Faislabad, 42 Gujrat, 36 Bhakkar, 32 Multan, 28 Rahim Yar Khan, 27 Gujranwala, 24 Vehari, 20 Narowal, 18 Toba Tek Singh, 15 Muzafargarh, 13 Rajanpur, 12 Sahiwal, nine Bahawalpur, eight each Rawalpindi, Chiniot and Bahawalnagar, seven Khanewal, five each Kasur, Sialkot and Okara, four each Attock, Layyah and Pakpattan, three each Mandi Bahauddin, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura and Khushab and one from Lodhran.

So far 37,081 COVID-19 patients have been confirmed from Lahore, 5,722 Rawalpindi, 5,014 Multan, 4,744 Faisalabad, 2,582 Gujranwala, 1,917 Gujrat, 1,888 Sialkot, 1,211 Dera Ghazi Khan, 1,185 Bahawalpur, 982 Rahim Yar Khan, 938 Sheikhupura, 885 Sargodha, 798 Muzaffargarh, 536 Sahiwal, 526 Hafizabad, 521 Kasur, 460 Toba Tek Singh, 405 Vehari, 378 Attock, 376 Jhelum, 367 Bahawalnagar, 312 Mianwali, 310 Layyah, 307 Nankana Sahib, 292 Lodhran, 266 each Jhang and Mandi Bahauddin, 234 Okara, 233 Khanewal, 229 Chiniot,, 225 Bhakkar, 214 Narowal, 192 Khushab, 175 Rajanpur, 136 Pakpattan and 80 Chakwal.

Out of total COVID-19 patients in Punjab so far, as many as 1,926 are preachers of Tableeghi Jamaat, 768 pilgrims, who returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 69,117 citizens, who mostly have fallen prey to local transmission.

As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 461,154 tests have been performed in the province.

Out of these, he said, 71,987 have been tested positive for the virus. He said that 22,076 cases have been reported from 31-45 years age group. As many as 20,495 cases have been reported from 16-30 years age group.

He said that lowest number of cases, 1,249, have been reported from above 75 years age group. He said that 21,009 patients have recovered and returned home,

About 1,629 died, while 49,349 were isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities