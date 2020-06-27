Share:

peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that each and every sector of the society has been affected by the corona pandemic and the provincial government is fully cognizant of the problems being faced by people in the prevailing situation.

He also said that despite its limited resources the government was taking all possible steps to give maximum relief to all segments of the society.

He was talking to a delegation of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council who called on him at the Chief Minister’s House here yesterday.

On the occasion, they discussed with the CM the issues being faced by the lawyers community due to the corona pandemic.

Provincial Minister for Law Sultan Muhammad Khan and Secretary Law Masood Ahmad were also present on the occasion.

The delegation was led by Vice Chairman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council Advocate, Shahid Raza Malak. Other members of the delegation included Saifur Rehman, Javedullah, Qaiser Ali Shah, Shahid Qayyum, Sajjad Shah and others.

Talking to the delegation, the Chief Minister said that the government was taking every possible step to contain the mass scale outbreak of corona virus in order to protect the lives of the citizens.

He added that on the one hand they have to control the pandemic and the other hand they have to save the vulnerable segment of the society from hunger and poverty.

Mahmood Khan said that in this scenario, the provincial government is focused on strengthening the health service delivery system of the province to provide best possible healthcare facilities to the corona patients and at the same time it’s making efforts to provide livelihood opportunities to the people.

He maintained that despite all odds, the provincial government did not compromise the development projects of public welfare in the new budget.

He said that neither any new tax has been imposed and nor the rates of existing taxes have been increased in the budget in order to facilitate the general public.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister handed over a cheque of Rs. 50 million to the delegation as a grant for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council.

The Chief Minister assured that the provincial government will take every possible step to address the genuine issues of lawyers community.