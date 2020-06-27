Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday contacted top opposition parties’ leaders to challenge the government amid growing political confrontation.

The PPP Chairman discussed holding of an All Parties Conference on the political situation, COVID-19, locust attacks, 18th amendment and the recently presented budget

Bilawal telephoned opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, the head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazal) Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Ameer Jamat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq, head of Qaumi Watan Party Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali Khan of the Awami National Party, Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bazenjo and member National Assembly Mohsin Dawar.

The contacts between the opposition parties hold significance as several ministers made their differences public, though reconciling in the end.

In another twitter message before telephoning the opposition parties leaders, the PPP Chairman said “PM IK (Imran Khan) calling OBL (Osama Bin Laden) a martyr in NA is consistent with his history of appeasement to violent extremism. It is during his government that those involved in APS attack ‘escaped’ and those involved in Daniel Pearl’s murder get relief. Running with the hare and hunting with the hound.”

In his conversation with the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) President, Bilawal enquired about the health of Shehbaz Sharif and his brother Nawaz Sharif.

“Both the leaders rejected the federal budget and agreed to an APC next week,” said a PPP statement.

Later speaking to Maulana Fazlur Rehman, The PPP Chairman said that any attack on the constitution will not be tolerated. During the conversation both the leaders declared the budget as anti-poor and rejected it.

They also discussed the spread of COVID-19 in the country and agreed that the pandemic did spread in the country due to incapability of the government. Both the leaders also agreed to call APC next week. Bilawal also telephoned JI Chief and condoled with him over the death of former Ameer Jamat-e-Islami Syed Munawar Hasan. Siraj ul Haq enquired about the health of Asif Ali Zardari.

Both the leaders discussed the prevailing political situation in the country. Talking to JI Ameer, Chairman Bilawal said that the economy was destroyed with the slogan of change. The entire country was in chaos due to COVID-19 spread but the government is unmoved.

“The agriculture of the country has been attacked by locust but Imran Khan is doing nothing except big talk. In this situation, the government presented an anti-people budget,” he said. The JI chief also discussed holding the APC next week.

Bilawal contacted ANP’s provincial president Aimal Wali Khan and enquired about the health of his father Asfandyar Wali. Talking to Aimal Wali Khan, Chairman Peoples Party said that the federal government has presented an anti-poor and anti-labour budget which the PPP out rightly rejects. Speaking to President QWP, Aftab Khan Sherpao, Chairman Bilawal said that the Covid-19 did spread all over the country due to the confused attitude of Imran Khan and now he is targeting the constitution in the garb of 18th amendment.

Bilawal said that no one would be allowed to attack the constitution. The government has destroyed the economy of the country and this anti-people budget will not be tolerated. Both the leaders also discussed the proposed APC.

Separately, Bilawal telephoned Senator Hasil Bazenjo and discussed the situation of COVID-19 pandemic and locust. Both the leaders agreed on calling an APC.

Chairman Bilawal also telephoned MNA Mohsin Dawar. Talking to Mohsin Dawar Chairman Bilawal said that the current government of PTI has failed from the day one on every front especially the economy. He said the federal government cannot hide behind the COVID-19. He said that we do not accept the budget which has not given any relief to the people.

“Imran Khan should work to save people from this pandemic instead of targeting the constitution,” he said. Bilawal said, “It’s easy to condemn police brutality around the world without looking inward.

Criminalising torture is the first step towards ending this culture of impunity and bringing the perpetrators, whoever they may be, to account. Torture is criminal, make it a crime.” PPP leaders said the opposition parties will finalise a joint strategy to challenge the government.