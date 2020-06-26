Share:

KARACHI -BankIslami has announced the opening of its new branch in Sanjavi, Balochistan. To commemorate the new location, higher officials from Balochistan and Burhan Hafeez, General Manager – South, BankIslami joined, at the grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the branch.

“We’re excited to expand our presence in Balochistan and open our branch in Sanjavi where we can help local residents and business owners with their banking needs,” said Burhan Hafeez. He further added, “BankIslami is investing in its branch network, and this location features our new modern design that encourages engaging, consultative customer interactions in a comfortable setting.”