LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday expressed anger over the performance of line departments with regard to controlling price-hike, overcoming hoarding, monsoon planning and provision of services to the citizens.

While chairing a high-level meeting at his office, the CM strictly admonished the officials for failing to take timely steps and made it clear that departments will have to perform as any procrastination is simply intolerable.

He directed the line departments to take prior steps for the solution of public problems adding that any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated. Strict action will be taken by identifying those responsible for negligence, he warned.

The CM directed that planning for the solution of problems arising due to monsoon season should be made and public representatives be included in consultation as well.

He directed the Special Branch to submit a comprehensive report about the province-wise availability of medicines and antiseptic liquid.

A report should also be submitted about the preparedness of WASA and the possible problems, due to flood and rains, should also be identified well in advance, he added.

He said that WASA, as well as municipal corporations, should ensure that people may not face any difficulty.

The CM made it clear that the increase in the rates of medicines and essential items was unacceptable and directed that effective action be initiated against hoarders.

A foolproof mechanism be devised for the accountability of those involved in price-hike, he asserted.

The CM termed the deplorable situation of WASA in Faisalabad as very tragic and directed it to rectify the faulty sewerage on court orders within 20 days.

He directed to ensure availability of corona related medicines at their fixed rates and further directed that their rates be displayed outside every pharmacy.

Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare told that stocks of corona related medicines and the raw material is available in abundance and continued supply of medicines has been ensured at eight pharmacies in big districts and four pharmacies in small districts.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Chief secretary, IG Police and others attended the meeting.

MPAs discuss

development

agenda with CM

Buzdar has said the past injustices will be rectified and ongoing development projects will be completed on a priority basis as development is the right of every citizen.

While talking to assembly members at his assembly chamber, the CM reiterated that parliamentarians were his lieutenants and they will be given full respect and honour. He termed their proposals about development schemes as worthwhile adding that Punjab was being transformed as every city is moving forward on the road to progress.

The development process will leave positive impacts on people. He added that the government was fully cognizant of citizens’ problems and was committed to solving them.

The CM further said all-out resources will be provided for the welfare of minorities and the PTI government had a comprehensive agenda to provide equal development opportunities to the minority communities. Different assembly members apprised the CM about their proposals for development schemes in their areas and the Chief Minister issued directions for necessary action in this regard.

Those who called on the CM included Muhammad Muneeb Sultan Cheema, Amin Ullah Khan, Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Atif, Muhammad Amin Zulqarnain, Sadia Sohail Rana, Ayesha Nawaz, Farrah Agha, Mahinder Pall Singh, Haroon Imran Gill and Peter Gill.

The CM also attended the budget session of Punjab Assembly.

CM CONDOLES DEATH OF SYED MUNAWAR HASSAN

Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of former Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Syed Munawar Hassan and extended sympathies to the heirs.

He appreciated the religious services of Munawar Hassan adding that people like him are the beauty of the society as they promoted the politics of principles.