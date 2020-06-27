LAHORE - Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Gujranwala about the murder of a seven-year-old child after molestation in Gujranwala.
He directed to arrest the criminals at the earliest and added that justice be provided to the heirs at every cost.
June 27, 2020
