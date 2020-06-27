Share:

ISLAMABAD - At least one official of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) was killed and three passersby were injured when a party opened fire on the other on Kashmir Highway near sector G-11 here on Friday.

According to the details, some persons riding a car opened fire on another party also in a car and tried to run away from the scene. The Traffic Police official tried to stop them and the accused opened fire on the cop as well, killing him on the spot besides injuries to three passersby. The ITP sub-inspector has been identified as Muhammad Aslam. The police officials said that the culprits left their car near Chungi No. 26 and fled away on foot. The police are chasing the culprits as further investigation is underway. The police officials said that preliminary investigation into the incident suggested that there was some issue relating to payments between the two business parties.