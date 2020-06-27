Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed his concerns on the poor governance of federal government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf and said, it might not continue for long.

Addressing on floor of the house during budget session, Murad said that Pakistan had been facing ‘Tabahi’ (destruction) ever since the PTI came into power in 2018. “The Prime Minister in his speech in the National Assembly declared known terrorist a martyr. The PTI members always utter such remarks that they have to take their words back,” he added while asking the premier to apologies if it was a slip of tongue.

Murad said a PTI lawmaker termed the people of Sindh ‘foolish’ for voting the PPP, adding that they were not foolish but vote cast for PPP was purely on its performance. “I promise that we will continue serving the masses and PPP would make the federal government in future,” he added.

The Chief Minister said after outbreak of COVID-19, PPP Chairman Bilwal Bhutto Zardari tendered all-out support to the centre and said Imran Khan was his Prime Minister.

He asked why Prime Minister Imran Khan and Minister for Petroleum and Power Omar Ayub ‘don’t awake’ on prolonged power outages in Sindh particularly Karachi. “K-Electric blames Pakistan State Oil and Sui Southern Gas Company for not providing it sufficient furnace oil and gas but both these departments reject the power utility’s claim. The PSO and SSGC are administrative control of the federal government,” he said while condemning power interruption of up to 18 hours in Sindh.

The Chief Minister said that the dacoity of hundreds of rupees was made by those sugar mill owners who got subsidy during October 2018 to January 2020. Murad said the PTI’s blue-eyed persons were getting caught that’s why they expanded the probe for last five years as the commission was initially tasked to probe into subsidy given to sugar mills owner for just last two years. “The Sindh government didn’t give subsidy to any of the sugar mills during 2018-19,” he added.

Murad said that 48 lawmakers of different assemblies were facing corruption charges and booked by the National Accountability Bureau. On the one hand, Sindh Assembly members belonging to PPP Agha Siraj Durrani, Faryal Talpur, Jam Khan Shoro, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Qaim Ali Shah, Awais Qadir Shah, Abdur Rauf Khoso, Taimoor Talpur, Raja Razzaque Ismail Rahu and MQM-P’s Javed Hanif were following legal procedures but on the other hand, a member of opposition who was facing same charges moving freely even without obtaining the bail. “The NAB summoned me once again. I will appear every time you call me but you cannot suppress the voice of Sindh,” he said.

Earlier, at the outset of the proceedings, Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi resumed his speech and demanded of the government to make public JIT reports of Uzair Baloch, Nisar Morai and Baldia factory inferno.

He said that the provincial government failed to complete several development schemes of different departments. He said most of the schemes were decade old, and still waiting for completion.

Naqvi said that the education and health standards had declined in the province during the past 12 years. He suggested that double and triple shifts should be introduced in school.

Naqvi also suggested that mosques could be used instead of running school in open spaces. The opposition leader said that the provincial government also failed to provide public transport in Karachi.

He said that the province badly needed development, reforms and good governance for the resolution of people’s problems.

The Provincial Assembly of Sindh concluded the general discussion on the annual budget for the year 2020-21, says Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) in Daily Factsheet.

The House met for three hours and 57 minutes. The sitting started at 1435 hours against the scheduled time of 1400 hours. The Speaker presided over the entire sitting while the Deputy Speaker was also present. The Leaders of the House and opposition attended the entire proceedings. As many as 31 MPAs (18%) were present at the outset and 58 (35%) at the adjournment of the sitting. The Parliamentary leaders of PPPP, MQM, GDA, MMA and PTI attended the sitting. As many as six out of nine minority lawmakers were also present. The Leader of the House (Chief Minister) concluded the general discussion on provincial budget 2020-21 and spoke for an hour and 56 minutes. The Leader of the opposition also discussed it for an hour and 42 minutes. MQMP lawmakers opposed the provincial budget and protested during the proceedings for five minutes. The House was adjourned to meet again on June 27, 2020 (Saturday) at 1200 hours.