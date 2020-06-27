Share:

KARACHI - A 26-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 40 beds High Dependency Unit was established for COVID-19 patients in Sindh Government Services Hospital, Karachi, where HDUs were ready to take patients while ICU with ventilators would be ready within a week.

This was announced by Medical Superintendent, Services Hospital and Civil Surgeon Karachi Dr Farhat Abbas in an emergent press conference held here at the hospital.

Additional Civil Surgeon Dr Tehseen Siddiqui, Deputy MS Dr Zubair Ahmed Agha and others were also present.

Dr Farhat Abbas informed that COVID-19 facility had been established in record two-week time on the directives of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and Health Minister Sindh Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho.

He further informed that hospital administration worked day and night to complete this project. He said 40 beds HDU were ready for coronavirus patients admissions.

He appreciated the support of Secretary Health Kazim Jatoi, Additional Secretary Mushtaq Somroo, Deputy Secretary Riaz Jakhrani and others for the establishment of this COVID-19 facility. Dr Farhat Abbas said though Services Hospital Karachi was for government employees only but this COVID-19 facility was open for general public too. Earlier the MS took journalists to visit newly established ICU and HDU facility and briefed them too.