Share:

DERA ISMAEL KHAN - District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Ismail Khan Capt (retd) Wahid Mahmood Friday paid a surprise visit to various banks in the city and inspected the weapons and other security equipments of the security guards besides checking the internal and external security of the banks.

DPO visited various counters of the banks and inspected the security of the existing safe rooms and cashier counters. During the visit, DPO Dera also met with the managers and staff of the banks and security personnel, checked their weapons and ammunition.

He also distributed cash rewards among the security personnel for keeping the weapons and ammunition correct and clean and asked them to perform their duties diligently.

DPO described the security arrangements of the banks as satisfactory as per the required standards and directed the bank staff to increase cooperation with the local police in terms of security so that they could keep a close watch on the security arrangements.

He informed them that they should monitor the movements and residences of every person coming to the bank and going out and in case of any suspicious activity or possible mishap, make full use of the mobile SOS service provided by the police in a timely manner to ensure effective prevention before any untoward incident occurrence.

Capt (retd) Wahid Mahmood also directed the concerned police officers to take personal interest in the security of the banks and ensure security check of these institutions at least twice a day and keep the security personnel of the banks alert at all times.