ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday issued a notice to Iftikhar-ud-Din Mirza, the man who hurled threats at Justice Qazi Faez Isa and others in a video clip.

A two-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed conducted hearing of the suo moto notice which was taken a day ago (Thursday) of a video clip that went viral on the social media containing derogatory, contemptuous, and scandalous language against the judiciary, and the judges.

During the hearing, Justice Gulzar asked Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan what action the government has taken so far. The AGP replied that the matter was referred to the Cyber Wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). He further informed that the FIA after registering the case under Electronic Crime Act, 2016 has started a probe.

Another member of the bench Justice Ijazul Ahsan said that the crime in video clip falls under Pakistan Penal Code as name of judiciary and individuals have been taken.

He said that name of apex court judge has been taken derogatorily. He asked why the FIA did not initiate investigation on its own on the video. He added that FIA came into action after the registration of complaint by judge’s wife at Secretariat Police Station.

The CJP on Thursday took notice of a video clip viral on social media containing derogatory, contemptuous and scandalous language against the judiciary and the judges.

Earlier, Sarina Faez Isa, wife of Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Wednesday had lodged a complaint at Islamabad Police Station saying, “I am the wife of Mr. Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who is a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and whom a death threat has been extended.”

She wrote in her application submitted with SHO Islamabad Secretariat Police Station in person that her father is very seriously ill and today is the first day she had stepped out of the house. “I do not want to also lose my husband,” she added. She said that the person threatening Justice Isa said that whoever is caught in embezzlement, whether it be Faez Isa or anyone else, should be executed through a firing squad. Justice Isa’s wife said that the person in the video said only those who indulge in such activities must be hanged and the entire city should be invited to watch it.

She quoted the person in the video who said that the people should be asked to come to Fawara Chowk [in Rawalpindi] to see “someone was being hanged”.

Sarina also said that many powerful people were not happy with her husband and she suspected the death threat was in continuation of what they have been facing.

Agha Iftikharuddin Mirza, in a video clip levelled derogatory, contemptuous and scandalous language against the judiciary.