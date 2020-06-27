Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood yesterday telephoned Robel Kennedy, a Christian girl who passed the CSS exam with distinction and is set to join the foreign ministry.

Robel Kennedy is the daughter of a driver who works at the Federal Board of Revenue.

The foreign minister congratulated Robel Kennedy over her distinction in the CSS exam and her selection for the foreign services, a foreign ministry statement said.

“The success of daughters like Robel Kennedy on basis of their hardwork and selection for foreign services is a guiding light for other girls,” he said.

While felicitating Robel’s father John Kennedy, the minister said the way he had groomed his daughter was a matter of pride.