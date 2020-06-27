Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami former Ameer Syed Munawar Hassan has died at the age of 79. The fiery orator, who left deep mark on country’s politics as a student leader during late 1950s and 60s and later as head of the JI from 2009 to 2013, breathed his last on Friday noon at a local hospital in Karachi, where he had been admitted three weeks ago, according to a press release issued from Mansoora. He had been suffering from a respiratory illness for few days, a condition that was complicated by Parkinson’s disease. His funeral prayer will be held after Zuhar prayer in Nazimabad Eid Gah Ground Karachi. President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, JUI-F President Maulana Fazlur Rahman, Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other top leaders from different religious and political parties sent condolence messages on the demise of Syed Munawar, paying rich tribute to his services. The JI headquarters Mansoora received condolence messages from people belonging to different walks of life from all over the country and abroad who paid tribute to the religious and nationalistic services of the late leader.