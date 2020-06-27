Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine said on Friday the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to eradicate the menace of drug addiction in the country.

In a message on World Anti-Drug Day, he said the day of June 26 reminded how to protect youth from the addiction of any drug.

He paid eulogised the services of anti-narcotics Punjab and social organizations, which were dedicated to save youth from drug addiction.

All possible steps were being taken to protect the youth and the new generation from this menace by conducting various awareness campaigns.

The Minister, on the behalf of Punjab government assured that steps would be taken to ensure the provision of all basic rights regardless of race or caste.

Augustine

condoles death of Munawar Hassan

Augustine on Friday expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of former Amir of Jamat-e-Islami Syed Munawar Hassan.

In his condolence message, the minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Ijaz Alam paid tribute to Syed Munawar Hassan for his political services, adding that he always spoke for the rights of people.