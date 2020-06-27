Share:

PESHAWAR - The locusts’ attacks, which threatened agricultural productivity and food security since the start of this year, have been restricted to five districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa (KP) where 59,181.2 hectares infested area in 15 districts were cleared owing to the Government’s successful clearance operations against the flying insects.Entered to Pakistan from Afghanistan through Waziristan-D I Khan corridor, the locusts’ swarms had engulfed 15 KP districts including Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Karak, Kohat, Kurrum, Hangu, Nowshera, Orakzai, Peshawar, Khyber and Bajaur, forcing the government to launch targeted operations to contain its movement following reports of substantial losses to agriculture crops including wheat, cotton, fruits, vegetables and young plantations.As a result, over 59181.2 hectares infested areas in these 15 affected districts have been cleared by the Government besides accelerating operations in remaining five infested districts of Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Karak and Kohat districts, said a report of Provincial Disasters Management Authority (PDMA) KP. Targeted operations were conducted on the basis of detailed surveys started since March 9 last in these five infested districts where 42, 293 hectares area have been cleared till June 21, the report said.