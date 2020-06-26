Share:

LAHORE -Hyundai Motor Company is to donate medical equipment and personal protection items worth over USD $2.4 million to countries across the Middle East and Africa in an effort to help tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pakistan is one of the 37 countries that will benefit with Hyundai contributing 3,000 protective suits worth USD $ 66, 000, that will assist the front-line medical workers and the public during these unprecedented times.

The contribution is part of Hyundai’s commitment to support those in need in the region. All the equipment will be distributed by the respective government and non-government organizations.

In recent weeks, Hyundai has helped those in need around the world through donations and contributing medical equipment and personal protection items.

Bang Sun Jeong, Vice President, Head of Hyundai Motor Company Middle East & Africa HQs, said: “Caring for humanity has always been at the heart of Hyundai’s vision and having assisted those in need in countries around the world, we are proud to expand our support to countries across the Middle East and Africa region that have been hardest hit by the pandemic.

“The contributions of personal protection items are another step forward of making a positive difference and we believe if we work together, we can overcome anything.

“We hope this pandemic can soon come to an end and we can help people get back to their daily lives.”

Raza Mansha, Chairman, Board of Directors, Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited, handed over the donation of 3,000 PPE’s locally to Mayo Hospital, Lahore, offering our Heroes / hospital staff the required equipment to further strengthen the capacity in the fight against COVID-19.

Among Hyundai’s initiatives to tackle COVID-19 globally include delivering emergency supplies to medical facilities in China, offering free transportation for the elderly and healthcare professionals in Brazil and providing a fleet of its vehicles to volunteers and self-isolating customers in the UK.