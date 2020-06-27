Share:

Rawalpindi - The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has formed an inquiry committee to probe the video of Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) WAPDA Adiala Sector in which he is using offensive language against CEO and other public elected representatives.

Director General (DG) Human Resources (HR) IESCO Zubair Khan would head the inquiry committee which has also summoned the accused SDO WAPDA Adiala Sub Division HameedUllah for recording his statement.

A video of SDO WAPDA HameedUllah went viral on social media showing him using foul language against CEO IESCO, PTI MNA and federal minister on Aviation GhulamSarwar Khan and MPA WasiqQayyumAbbasi for not providing basic equipment to his office to resolve maladies of consumers.

According to details, IECSO CEO Shahid IqbalChaudhry has taken notice of a viral video of SDO Adiala Sub Division HameedUllah in which he is using offensive language against high ups of IESCO and other members of parliament and provincial assembly. The CEO has immediately formed a committee under the surveillance of DG HR IESCO tasking it to probe the matter and submit its report with his office so that a stern action could be taken against the accused SDO. Notices have been served to SDO for recording his statement before the committee.

When contacted, Raja Asim, the spokesman to IESCO, he had also seen the video of SDO in which the official used very bad language. He said after investigating the case action would be taken against the official. He said officers and officials of IESCO are really working hard in all extreme conditions but this immature attitude of a single officer really spoiled our position. “CEO IESCO formed high level inquiry committee against him and a prompt action will be taken against SDO WAPDA Adiala Sub Division,” he said.

On the other hand, residents of Adiala Road staged a protest demonstration against WAPDA and SDO for not resolving their complaints pending since long with this office. During protest, the residents chanted slogans against SDO and other officials. WAPDA officials also thrashed some journalists and snatched their cameras during coverage of the protest demo. President Adiala Press Club and other members condemned the manhandling and decided to lodge a complaint against SDO and other officials with CEO IESCO.