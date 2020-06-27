Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says India is trying to distract the attention of its people by expelling Pakistani diplomats after Indian forces got a battering at the hands of Chinese troops in a clash on their disputed Himalayan border.

In an interview, with a foreign news agency he said Pakistan is concerned about the tension after the June 15 clash in the Ladakh region, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

He also denounced India's announcement for expelling half the staff in Pakistan's High Commission in New Delhi over spying and termed these allegations as baseless.

The Foreign Minister said Indian have no answers for the battering they got in Ladakh, so to quell the domestic dissent, they want to refocus.