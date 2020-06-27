Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan, on Friday, said that India wanted to sabotage the Afghan peace process.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Hindutva mindset and aggressive policies of India were posing serious threats to peace and security of the whole region.

Chairing a high level meeting on regional security at the foreign ministry, the foreign minister said India was trying to sabotage the efforts for Afghan peace by Pakistan and the other countries.

Pakistan and Afghan Taliban discussed the peace process this week in Doha. Special Representative for Afghanistan, Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq visited Doha, Qatar on June 16-17 and met Taliban leaders including Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar to discuss the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

The Special Representative appreciated the Taliban’s commitment to implement the US-Taliban peace agreement. He also noted that the release of prisoners as per the US-Taliban peace agreement would be a stepping stone towards an immediate re-start of Intra-Afghan negotiations. Later, the US had lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa’s role for Afghan peace.

FM Qureshi said India was also targeting innocent civilians at the Line of Control just to cover up the human rights violations in IOJK and its internal issues.

Special Assistant to PM on National Security Moeed Yousuf, Secretary Foreign Affairs Sohail Mahmood, senior military and foreign ministry official attended the meeting, which discussed in detail the ongoing Indian aggression in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and overall regional situation. He said India had not given up its stubbornness despite having faced embarrassment in standoff with China.