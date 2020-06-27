Share:

ISLAMABAD - “Islamabad Operational Police and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted a joint operation in Dhok Qureshian area of Golra police station in wee hours of Friday and nabbed two Afghan nationals allegedly involved in killing of two policemen at a police picket in the area of Tarnol on May 26, 2020,” the capital police claimed on Friday.

A similar claim was made by Rawalpindi police two weeks back in which they had claimed having arrested the killers of two police personnel of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police who were shot dead on 26th May at a police picket near Tarnol. SSP (Operations) Rawalpindi Tariq Wilayat said the culprit was arrested in a robbery case from the precincts of Taxila Police Station and the officials engaged in the inquiry of the case started grilling the suspect.

The police said during preliminary investigation, the suspect confessed scores of robberies and gun shooting at police officials at police picket in Tarnol. The police said that the suspect identified as Abdul Haleem, hailing from Peshawar, provided clues about the other aides and facilitators involved in the killing of Islamabad police officials during the shootout at Tarnol police picket. The suspect, Abdul Haleem along with his aide on 26th May, 2020 opened fire at police officials when he was intercepted at a police picket near Chungi No 26, Tarnol, Islamabad.

In the firing incident two police officials, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mohsin and Head Constable Sajjad Hussein, were martyred. SSP Operations Tariq Wilayat said that preliminary investigation report has been shared with ICT Police and subsequent law-enforcement agencies as some ICT officials have termed the firing incident at police picket as an act of terrorism. CPO Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younas had termed the arrest of the mastermind of firing incident as big achievement for Rawalpindi police and lauded efforts of the Taxila Police in this regard.

On Friday, the capital police said, “On a tip off, Islamabad Operational police and CTD conducted joint operation at Dhok Qureshian area in Golra police area. During this operation, some persons started firing at police teams following which policemen promptly responded and succeeded to arrest two persons while their two other accomplices managed to escape under cover of firing and taking advantage of darkness. The nabbed persons have been identified as Sajjad alias Chocho s/o Nosherwan and Nur Muhammad alias Nurme s/o Multan Khan.”

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to murdering two policemen at Chungi No, 26 on May 26, 2020 and opening fire at policemen performing duties near Carriage Factory on IJP road resulting death of two policemen Sagheer Haider Saqlain, Khurram Shehzad and injuries to cop Jehanzeb. They have confessed to commit several dacoities in areas of twin cities and further investigation is underway from them, said Islamabad police. Raids are being conducted to ensure arrest of the absconding criminals, the police added.