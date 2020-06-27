Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Department has issued orders to ensure austerity in the financial affairs of all tehsil municipal administrations of the province.

Talking about the details of the ongoing orders, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Local Government Kamran Bangash said that uncontrolled non-development expenditure of TMAs has always led to budget deficit.

He said that 30% cut was imposed on utility bills, internet and travel and duty allowance, while a ban has been imposed on new recruitments and job creation in loss-making TMAs.

Regarding new appointments and vacancies in Tehsil Municipal Administrations, Bangash said that for new appointments and vacancies, it will be mandatory to seek permission from the Local Council Board. In addition, all TMAs are required to use a fuel card, so that petrol and other expenses can be digitized in the same way. He further said that those TMAs which do not have Pakistan State Oil pumps within their limits are bound to make fuel cards from a private Oil Pump.

Talking about making the use of vehicles more economical at the level of Tehsil Municipal Administration, Special Assistant for Local Government Kamran Bangash said that TMAs will not be allowed to use vehicles outside their limits while for official meetings scheduled during office hours TMA vehicles can be taken out of their range.

Kamran Bangash, while pointing out accountability, said that the relevant orders would be implemented strictly.

He added they are striving hard to make the accountability process transparent and save the public assets.

Elaborating about the newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Special Assistant said that TMAs of the settled districts other than the merged districts would not be able to buy any new vehicles. Furthermore, no unauthorized employee will be allowed to use the vehicle. He clarified that the concerned TMO would be responsible for any manipulation or deviation of the relevant orders.

Talking about the vehicles in the Tehsil Municipal Administration and related austerity measures, Kamran Bangash said that it has been written in the notification that only the authorized officers can take the vehicles from the vehicles allotted for pool duty. In this connection, during 2020-21 no fixed-salary employee will be hired and no services of any group or company will be hired.

Kamran Bangash noted that unnecessary posts would be removed by identifying in the TMAs.

He made it clear that any other or miscellaneous expenses have also been eliminated.

Referring to the notification on reducing the use of AC in summer, Kamran Bangash said that by restricting the use of AC in offices, only authorized employees will be able to use it.

Regarding the award of honoraria, he said that no award of any kind would be given to any employee. He further remarked that the Local Council Board may approve the honoraria on the basis of exemplary performance.

He said that temporarily increased the workload does not enable any employee to work overtime.

Kamran Bangash said that the Tehsil Municipal Administration has imposed a complete ban on issuing open checks for financial transactions. Any TMA can only have a petty cash of Rs 10,000.

He highlighted that in the light of the KP Cabinet’s decision, the Tehsil Municipal Administration will not be able to hold any workshop or seminar. In case of non-implementation of austerity orders, Kamran Bangash said that action would be taken against the concerned TMOs.