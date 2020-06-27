Share:

Peshawar - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recovered Rs. 97.9 million from Malik Muhammad Sohni, Vice Chairman Peshawar Vegetable Market, in the Peshawar Vegetable Market allotment scam.

According to details, the NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took action against Malik Sohni in the case of embezzlement of government funds to the tune of Rs. 97.9 million in the Peshawar Market Committee of Agricultural Department Peshawar.

Malik Sohni is facing the charges of allotting 72 plots and 265 mini shops during the period of 2007 – 2012 and collected the price of these shops / plots from allottees but with mala fide intention did not deposit the collected amount in the government treasury.

Furthermore, the streets of vegetables market were converted into commercial shops.

Shops were constructed on area reserved for public amenities in sheer violation of rules and regulations causing a colossal loss to national exchequer.

During the course of investigation, Malik Sohni filed a request for conditional pardon under the NAO 1999 and agreed to pay liability amounting to Rs. 97.986 million which was accepted. The NAB recovered the due amount from the Malik Sohni.