PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Friday said the provincial government was taking all possible steps to give maximum relief to all COVID-19 affected segments of the society despite limited resources.

Talking to a delegation of KP Bar Council who called on him here at CM house, said that each and every sector of the society has been affected by the Corona pandemic and the provincial government is fully cognizant of the problems being faced by people.

He said the government was taking every possible step to contain the mass scale outbreak of coronavirus in order to protect the lives of people as well a protect vulnerable segment of society from hunger and poverty.

Mahmood Khan said that in the present situation, the government is focused on strengthening the health service delivery system and making efforts to provide livelihood opportunities to the people.

The CM maintained that despite all the odds, KP did not compromise on development projects of public welfare in the budget of upcoming financial year. He said that neither any new tax has been imposed and nor the rates of existing taxes have been increased in the budget to facilitate the general public.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister handed over a cheque of Rs 50 million to the delegation as grant for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council. The Chief Minister assured that provincial government will take every possible step to address the genuine issues of lawyer community.

The delegation thanked the Chief Minister for listening to their issues and his assurance to resolve these issues as well. Provincial Minister for Law, Sultan Muhammad Khan and Secretary Law, Masood Ahmad were also present on the occasion.

The delegation was led by the Vice Chairman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council Advocate, Shahid Raza Malak. Other members of the delegation included Saifur Rehman, Javedullah, Qaiser Ali Shah, Shahid Qayyum, Sajjad Shah and others.