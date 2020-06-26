Share:

ISLAMABAD-L’Oréal proudly launched its new sustainability program “L’Oréal for the future”, laying down the Group’s latest set of ambitions for 2030. In the context of growing environmental and social challenges, L’Oréal is accelerating its transformation towards a model respecting planetary boundaries and reinforcing its commitments to both sustainability and inclusion: Transforming L’Oréal’s business to respect the planet’s limits. By 2025, all of L’Oréal’s sites will have achieved carbon neutrality by improving energy efficiency and using 100% renewable energy. By 2030, 100% of the plastics used in L’Oréal’s products’ packaging will be either from recycled or bio-based sources. By 2030, L’Oréal will reduce by 50% per finished product, compared to 2016, its entire greenhouse gas emissions.

Contributing to solving the world’s challenges by supporting urgent social and environmental needs, through an unprecedented plan launched in May 2020: L’Oréal is allocating €150 million to address urgent social and environmental issues.