LAHORE -The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has urged the Punjab government and concerned departments to upgrade drainage system in Shahalam, Brandreth Road, Gunpat Road, Urdu Bazar, Liberty and other markets on war footing to avoid heavy losses during monsoon season. LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that sewerage system in the markets of Lahore is outdated, damaged and dysfunctional and shows flood-like situation whenever there is downpour. They said that rainwater enters into the factories, godown, shops & basements and damage goods like machinery, furniture and raw materials etc. The LCCI office-bearers said that the weather experts are expecting heavy rains in the monsoon season. They said that heavy rain can quickly overwhelm the sewerage system particularly in the markets of the city and send raw sewage to the shops and godowns. They said that rainwater submerges main arteries of the city and suspends movement of imported goods from the port to the wholesale markets. They said that in many industrial units, rain water accumulated and stops almost all activities. They said that there is a dire need to follow the drainage system of models or modern countries to get rid of the loss of billions rupees every year just because of aging drainage system.