LAHORE - Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Tariq Ali Basra Friday said that all possible resources were being utilised to ensure maximum facilities at public parks in city.

During his visit to parks in Samanabad and Allama Iqbal Town areas, he inspected the condition of water-turbines, water-motors and water-tanks and also reviewed places reserved for ablution in park mosques.

He directed the officials concerned to repair the faulty water-turbines and motors and issue directions to clean water tanks.