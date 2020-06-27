Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the hands of Narendra Modi are stained with the blood of Muslims in India.

“Modi is a psychopath. He is not a normal person. His party RSS is a reproduction of Hitler’s Nazi party”, Prime Minister said while addressing a launching ceremony of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme in Muzafarabad for the families living along the Line of Control.

Referring to International Day against Torture, he said Indian extremist government of Narendra Modi has intensified its atrocities on people of Occupied Kashmir. He said use of pellet guns, abduction of youth, mass graves and other heinous crimes are increasing.

The Prime Minister expressed fears of a genocide of Kashmiri Muslims by the extremist government of India. Imran Khan said the Hindutva mentality of Indian government considers minorities as low class, inferior people.

He said the cruel people were usually cowards, who oppressed the helpless ones as they could not fight. Similarly, he said India had deployed around 900,000 troops in the IOJK to suppress eight million Kashmiri people.

The Prime Minister said it was Modi, who had ordered the killing of Muslims in Gujarat and expelled around 100,000 Muslims from their homes when he was the Chief Minister.

Similar to Modi, he recalled, Hitler’s Nazi party had also initiated from promulgating discriminatory laws which followed the genocide of Jews and other communities. “This is actually heading towards genocide,” he remarked. Imran Khan said he had been apprising the world leaders of the RSS mindset and their aggression in the IOJK as well as Muslims and other Indian minorities.

“In fact, he is pushing India to destruction. Even literate Hindus also think he (Modi) is dragging India to destruction,” he added. While praying for strength to the IOJK people to face the Indian oppression, the Prime Minister assured them of Pakistan’s support at every international forum.

Imran Khan said this year the 5th August will be marked in a befitting manner with the determination that India will not be allowed to succeed in its designs.

Earlier in a tweet on the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, Prime Minister Khan urged the international community to hold India accountable for its human rights abuses in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir where women, men and children have faced pellet guns, sexual assault, and electrocution, physical and mental torture.

He said these atrocities by Indian Occupation forces on orders of the Hindutva supremacist government are well documented by UN, human rights organisations and international media.

The Prime Minister said a continuing silence in the face of such blatant abuse is against international human rights and humanitarian laws and it must be unacceptable.

Meanwhile, on the directive of the Prime Minister Khan, all the 138,275 families of 219 villages on the LOC have been declared eligible for the emergency cash assistance.

The families would receive monthly stipend of Rs 2,000 besides an emergency cash of Rs 12,000 to be given to the women of the said households.

The Prime Minister also assured the families living along the LoC of Pakistan’s support.

Separately, while chairing a meeting on Coronavirus situation in AJK, Prime Minister Imran Khan said despite tough economic conditions and low revenue generation owing to the COVID-19, the government had increased the development budget for Balochistan, AJK, Giglit Baltistatn and the merged tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

He said 1.2 million people in Azad Kashmir will receive health cards through which they can get medical treatment from any hospital up to one million rupees.

Imran Khan said disease in any house puts the whole family into trouble and health insurance can make the life of a person easier.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Safety Dr Sania Nishtar, Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and others attended launching ceremony and the meeting.

Govt to import latest agriculture technology from China to enhance crops yield: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government will take all out measures to facilitate the farmers as development of the agriculture sector is among its priorities.

In a meeting with a delegation of Kisan Ittehad in Islamabad on Friday, he said that despite tough economic conditions owing to COVID-19 pandemic, the government has given a 50 billion rupees package for the uplift of agriculture sector. The delegation, while lauding the prime minister’s keen interest in promotion of agriculture sector, apprised him of the farmers’ issues including power tariff for tube-wells, fertilizers prices, availability of quality seeds and crop insurance. The Prime Minister directed the ministry concerned to look into the farmers’ demand related to the power tariff of tube-wells.

He said that the government is building a partnership with China to import the latest agriculture technology to enhance the yield.

