ATTOCK - Upon the direction of DIG North Muhammad WisalFakher Sultan Raja and Sector Commander North1 Syed Ahmed Jawad Shah,International Day against Drug Abuse was observed with the collaboration of ANF (Anti-Narcotics Force). DSP Motorway Police KamraAdeelShehzad, Operational Officer SardarFarooq,Admin Officer UmerZad along with other officers participated.Banners and posters having messages against drug abuse were displayed at prominent places on highway.Pamphlet and brochures were distributed amongst road users and general public. The officers told road users and general public about the drug menace. They said ANF was working day in and day out to control drug smuggling and bringing the drug smugglers to justice and no lenient view was being taken.