LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday filed a reference in an accountability court against Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in illegal plot allotment case. Besides, Mir Shakil, former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Humayun Faiz, former Director Land Development Mian Bashir Ahmed had been named as the accused in Rs 143.5 million reference. The reference is comprised of two volumes and the court will hear the matter on June 29. The NAB had alleged that Mir Shakil obtained illegal exemption of 54 plots of one-kanal each in Johar Town Lahore, with the connivance of Nawaz Sharif, the then Chief Minister of Punjab, in violation of the exemption policy in 1986. It is pertinent to mention here that Mir Shakil’s bail petition is pending before the Lahore High Court and a Division Bench will hear the same on July 7. The LHC had previously rejected two petitions filed by Mir Shakil and his wife challenging arrest and physical remand of Mir Shakil.