Nationwide tally of coronavirus has reached 198,883 with emergence of 3, 138 new cases over the last twenty four hours.

The total cases detected in Punjab are 72,880, Sindh 76318, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 24, 943, Balochistan 10,116, Islamabad 12, 206, Azad Kashmir 1,003 and Gilgit Baltistan 1417.

86,906 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

The death toll from the virus stands at 4035 with 74 deaths reported over the last twenty four hours.

21,033 corona tests were carried out during this period.