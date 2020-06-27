Share:

LAHORE - PML-Q MNA Monis Elahi met Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at the Governor House here on Friday.

In meeting, bilateral relations of PTI and PML-Q were discussed.

During the meeting, Governor said that opposition does daydreaming of dissolution of

PTI government everyday but their dreams won’t turn into reality because people and our allies are standing firm with us.

He also said that elections will be held in 2023.

He suggested for opposition that instead of making noise in Parliament they must wait for elections.

He also hoped that Punjab and Federal budget will be easily passed with the help of allies.

All allies are standing by PTI and no one is talking about parting ways from coalition government, Sarwar added.

He further said that people have given us mandate for five years and we will complete our term.

He commented on situation of corona and said that it is increasing day-by-day because society is still taking it as non serious issue.

He requested people to observe SOPs so that health system could be saved from total collapse.

He also vowed that smart lockdown will be extended to areas where people are not taking corona serious.

He also made it clear to the opposition that government will not come under pressure by threats of agitation.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we will get Pakistan rid of corruption, inflation and unemployment, Sarwar said.

There will be no compromise on accountability, Sarwar said during conversation.

Monis Elahi during conversation said that we will together solve problems of country.

He also said that we believe in serving people and we are standing by government.

Aitchison

College Lahore

BoGs reconstituted

Aitcheson College Lahore Board of Governors has been reconstituted. The Board of Governors will consist of 22 members including President Governor Punjab. There will be 16 non-official members.

According to details, the Board of Governors approved by Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar will have 6 official members including Chief Secretary, General Officer Commanding 10 Division, Secretary Higher Education, Provincial Secretary Finance and Principal Aitcheson College Lahore, while 16 non-official members. While Governor Sarwar has said that no compromise will be made on transparency and merit.

We are pursuing a policy of strengthening educational institutions in Punjab.