Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday dismissed Indian claims of Pakistan’s extension in the Financial Action Task Force’s ‘grey list.’ A foreign ministry statement said Pakistan “firmly rejects the remarks by the spokesperson of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs and outrightly dismisses the fabricated news reports in Indian media falsely claiming another “extension” in Pakistan’s continuation on the Grey List due to “failure” to complete the Action Plan, in the recently concluded virtual FATF plenary session. We also completely reject the MEA spokesperson’s terrorism-related allegations against Pakistan.” Pakistan, it said, was prepared to present its progress report to FATF in the Plenary Meeting which was scheduled for June 2020. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, “FATF decided on 28 April 2020 on a general pause for four months in the review process for a number of countries under ICRG (International Cooperation Review Group) assessment including Pakistan.” The agenda of FATF’s virtual plenary meeting, held on 24 June 2020, did not include Pakistan. In this virtual plenary meeting, no new decision regarding Pakistan was made, the statement added.