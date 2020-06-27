Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Pakistan Customs authorities recovered a huge quantity of smuggled clothes by raiding in godowns located in Walayat Plaza at Phase 7 of Bahria Town. However, the godown owners put off resistance and scuffled with customs officials, they said adding that many customs officials sustained injuries during scuffle. A heavy contingent of Rawat police, headed by Station House Officer (SHO) SI Ahmed Nawaz, also rushed to the scene and controlled the law and order situation. A case has been registered against the traders involved in stocking smuggled clothes in godowns in the private housing society while further investigation was on, they said. According to details, Model Customs Collectorate Islamabad carried out raids in godowns located at Phase 7 of Bahria Town and seized huge quantity of smuggled clothes. The worth of stocked clothes is said to be Rs 70 million in the market, they said. They said the traders showed resistance towards customs authorities and attacked them. Resultantly, many customs officials sustained injuries.