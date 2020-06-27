Pakistan has decided to reopen Kartarpur Corridor for all the Sikh pilgrims.
In a tweet on Saturday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan has conveyed its readiness to the Indian side to reopen Kartarpur corridor on Monday on the occasion of the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh.
As places of worship open up across the world, Pakistan prepares to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for all Sikh pilgrims, conveying to the Indian side our readiness to reopen the corridor on 29 June 2020, the occasion of the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh.— Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) June 27, 2020