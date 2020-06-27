Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting at the Committee Room of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department to review the performance of Expanded Programme on Immunization here on Friday.

The meeting was attended by P&SHD Secretary Captain (retired), Usman Younus, Special Secretary Ajmal Bhatti, Chairman Corona Expert Advisory Group Dr Mehmud Shaukat, Director Health Services Expanded Programme on Immunization Dr Bashir.

Ajmal Bhatti gave detailed update on the steps taken for the prevention of non-communicable diseases in the province.

The Minister directed that routine preventive activities other than corona must continue as planned. She said the OPDs in all District Headquarters are working as per routine. The Minister said, “In order to safeguard children from all diseases, routine immunization must continue and the protective equipment must be given to the staff.”

Meanwhile, Chairman CEAG Dr Mehmud Shaukat briefed the Minister about the outcome of trials of different medicine used for treatment of COVID-19.

The Minister said that best possible treatment is being provided to the patients. She said people must follow SOPs to stop the spread of the virus.

She also said that lockdown had to be scaled up because of poor compliance on SOPs by the people.