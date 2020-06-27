Share:

Air Marshal Arshad Malik, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PIA has said pilots holding dubious licenses have been grounded for the safety of passengers.

PIA CEO has written a letter to US authorities whereby US ambassador Paul Jones has been taken into confidence on the matter of pilots licenses.

PIA CEO has said in the letter that pilots having suspicious licenses have been grounded. Pakistan government will hold complete probe into the matter of fake licenses. Government has made it mandatory on all the pilots to keep their original license with them during domestic and international flights.