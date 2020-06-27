Share:

Rawalpindi - Police held member of a pornography racket and registered a case against him, informed a police spokesman on Friday. The accused has been identified as Haider Ali who is involved in assaulting his fellow students sexually along with other gang members and filming the objectionable scenes in mobile phones. Police also seized objectionable videos and mobile phones from the possession of the accused, he said. However, other members of pornography racket are on the run while police have launched a manhunt to trace them out, he said.

According to him, a victim and another victim have appeared before Police Station (PS) Gujar Khan and lodged complaints against Haider Ali and his gang members. The victim boy told police that Haider along with his accomplices sodomised him forcefully and recorded the sinful act in mobile phones. The father of another victim also told police his son was assaulted sexually by the racket members and filmed the act in mobile phones. Both applicants asked police to register case against the accused and to arrest them. Police filed cases and began investigation. Taking notice of the heinous crime, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad AhsanYounas formed a special police team under the command of Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Division Zia Uddin tasking it to arrest the members of pornography racket. The SP and his team members managed to trace out a member and arrest him during a raid.

In a briefing, SP told CPO that police have successfully netted the accused by using latest technology and put him behind the bars. He said the accused used to target their fellow students. He said an accomplice namely RehmatUllahhas already been arrested by police. He said several police teams have been raiding in possible hideouts to nab the other fleeing racket members. The CPO, in a statement, said those involved in child abuse cases would be dealt with iron hands. He said the police investigators would solve the child abuse cases purely on merit and would get punished the accused from court in the light of substantial evidences.