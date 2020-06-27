Share:

LAHORE - Lauding the political services of former JI Amir Syed Munawar Hasan, PTI’s Deputy Secretary Information for Central Punjab Khawaja Aamer Raza Friday said that Syed Munawar Hassan had a commendable and unblemished political career, who started his struggle from the platform of National Student Federation (NSF) before joining Jamat-i-Islami in 1967. Khawaja Aamer said his valuable contribution towards Islam, Pakistan and in politics was praiseworthy. He also offered his condolences to the bereaved family and Jamat- i- Islami leadership as well as its workers.