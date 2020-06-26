Share:

Ulaanbaatar - Mongolia’s electoral commission on Friday confirmed the ruling Mongolian People’s Party won a landslide victory after voters braved the coronavirus pandemic and flocked to polling stations this week. The Mongolian People’s Party took 62 out of 76 parliamentary seats in its first consecutive victory, the General Election Committee announced. The incumbent party won just under half of the numerical votes but retained nearly all of its seats thanks to Mongolia’s block voting system and a heavy campaign push in rural areas. Nearly three quarters of Mongolia’s 2 million eligible voters voted on Wednesday, the Election Committee said -- a modest rise in turnout despite fears over the global coronavirus outbreak.