Peshawar - Two police stations came under attack by mobs in the provincial capital as protests continued on the third consecutive day on Friday against the video of police torture.

The protesters attacked Tehkal Police Station on Friday while Yakatoot Police Station also came under attack Thursday night by protesters who also fired shots at the building. However, there was no fatality.

Protests were also staged outside the Khyber Pàkhtunkhwa Assembly where police contingents along with armoured personnel carriers were deputed to protect the assembly building and other sensitive installations. The protesters threw stones at the cops in the area and chanted slogans against the recent mistreatment of the citizen in police custody. Some of the cops were also wounded by the stones.

The protests erupted when a young man, Radiullah alias Amir, was stripped naked by policemen in custody of the Tehkal Police Station and later his naked video went viral on the social media. The disturbing video showed the young man stripped, tortured and humiliated. The cops had arrested him after he used abusive language against police officials while he was allegedly drunk.

The public uproar prompted the government to order an inquiry into the incident. SSP Operations Zahoor Babar was replaced on Wednesday while the station house officer of Tehkal was suspended. An assistant sub-inspector and two constables were also arrested and a case was lodged against them.

Several political figures from the ruling and opposition parties and the newly posted senior superintendent of police operations Mansoor Aman visited the residence of Amir and met his brothers to express sympathies and support to them. The SSP assured justice dispensation in the case.

Public circles have been demanding of the government and police bosses to immediately provide justice to the family and satisfy them, or the situation would continue to worsen.

Meanwhile, Capital City Police Officer Muhammad Ali Gandapur said that around 30 protestors had been arrested as they took the law into own hands on Friday.

He added that weapons had also been recovered from some of the arrestees while some of them were Afghan nationals.

“There are some elements out to damage properties and perpetrate violence and we have started actions to identify those people who just want to create law and order situation,” he added.